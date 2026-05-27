Japan to Switch to Revamped Weather Warning System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will switch to a revamped weather warning system Thursday, ahead of the country's rainy and typhoon seasons.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry will introduce the improved system featuring five alert levels for flooding, heavy rain, landslides and storm surges.

An emergency warning will be issued for a natural disaster that may have already occurred and will lead municipalities to declare a Level 5 situation and issue an order urging residents to take emergency action to protect themselves.

A danger warning, which is a newly established category, will be announced for a Level 4 situation, and will prompt municipalities to instruct residents to evacuate.

A regular warning will be issued for a Level 3 situation, when an evacuation order for elderly and other vulnerable people will be announced.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]