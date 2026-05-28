Osaka City Assembly OKs Metropolis Plan Council

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka city assembly has approved a proposal to establish a statutory council that will discuss a system for the so-called Osaka metropolis plan, paving the way for full-fledged talks on an envisioned third referendum on the plan.

The proposal was passed at the plenary meeting of the city assembly Wednesday with majority support including from Osaka Ishin no Kai, a regional political party.

Establishing the council requires the approval of both the city assembly and the Osaka prefectural assembly. Osaka Ishin holds a majority in both assemblies, and its prefectural assembly group has decided to back the proposal.

The council may hold its first meeting as early as next month if its establishment is greenlit at the prefectural assembly's plenary meeting Wednesday.

The metropolis plan is a signature policy of the Japan Innovation Party, or Nippon Ishin no Kai, the national political party affiliated with Osaka Ishin. The plan was rejected in two referendums in the city in 2015 and 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]