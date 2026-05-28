Japan Health Ministry to Aid Organ Transplant Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry is set to begin providing about 470 million yen in aid this fiscal year to medical institutions that conduct a large number of organ transplants from brain-dead patients.

The aid program, adopted by an expert committee of the ministry Wednesday, is designed to reduce cases in which transplants are canceled due to staff shortages, at a time when organ donors are increasing.

Institutions eligible for aid will also receive support for establishing a system in which internists will be able to perform postsurgery transplant-related duties, reducing the burden on surgeons.

More than 10 medical institutions are expected to be selected for the program through an open call in the current year ending next March.

Organ transplants are sometimes called off due to staff shortages or other reasons at medical institutions. Burdens are especially concentrated on institutions that can handle a large number of transplants involving multiple organs, and the expert committee discussed ways to support such institutions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]