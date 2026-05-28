JAL Bans Cabin Attendants from Drinking before Return Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines has banned its cabin attendants from drinking alcohol during their stay before return flights, in the wake of a fresh drinking scandal involving JAL crew.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that a flight scheduled to depart from Hiroshima in western Japan at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday for Tokyo was delayed by about 40 minutes, affecting 186 passengers, after a female cabin attendant drank more than allowed by its rules based on the aviation law the previous day.

The attendant drank with a colleague in her 30s at a hotel lounge, violating the rules, which prohibit drinking within 12 hours before duty.

On Saturday, the attendant tested positive for alcohol in a self-check but did not report the result. Her drinking came to light through a test she received at the airport. The colleague reported that she could not board the flight because she was unwell.

JAL has faced a string of alcohol-related incidents. In August 2025, a male international flight captain drank excessively before his return flight, prompting the transport ministry to issue a stern warning to the airline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]