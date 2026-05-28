Typhoon Jangmi Seen Approaching Southern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the year, may approach Okinawa’s main island and Amami Oshima Island in southern Japan with strong intensity from Monday to Tuesday, possibly bringing strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.

The typhoon, which formed over the western Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, moved northwest slowly over the waters east of the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It is forecast to develop further and continue moving northward.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the typhoon had a central atmospheric pressure of 998 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 18 meters per second. Its wind speed reached 15 meters per second or more within a radius of 330 kilometers.

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