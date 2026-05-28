Father Charged with Killing Son, Dumping Body in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday indicted a 37-year-old man on charges of killing his 11-year-old adopted son and abandoning the body in a mountain forest.

According to the indictment, Yuki Adachi allegedly strangled the son in a public restroom in the city of Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, around the morning of March 23.

The prosecutors office has not disclosed whether Adachi has admitted to the charges.

Adachi is believed to have moved the body repeatedly by car before it was found on April 13.

Investigative sources said Adachi told investigators that he had not decided beforehand where to dispose of the body, suggesting that the case may have lacked premeditation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]