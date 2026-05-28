Japan National Volleyball Player Arrested over Cannabis Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Shunichiro Sato, a member of Japan's national volleyball team for men, on Thursday on suspicion of cannabis possession in violation of the narcotics control law, investigative sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that Sato, 26, possessed dried cannabis at a "pachinko" pinball parlor in the Japanese capital's Itabashi Ward on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigators have not disclosed whether he has admitted the allegation.

The MPD found what appeared to be plant fragments from an item that the suspect had left behind at the pinball parlor, later identifying them as cannabis through forensic testing.

The police will conduct a urine test to determine whether he used cannabis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]