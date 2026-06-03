Judicial Education for Students Spreads in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Judicial education, in which lawyers and others introduce young people to the beauty of the legal profession, is becoming more common in Japan.

With support from the Justice Ministry and others, the Legal Education Support Association has organized more than 10 seminars and mock trials in which students can participate for free. A total of about 1,000 junior high and high school students and others have joined these events in the past three years.

The association was established in January 2023 by lawyer Akihide Kumada and others concerned about the decreasing number of young people wanting to become legal professionals and law enforcement officers, as well as a possible decline in the quality of such professionals.

"As the judiciary serves as the cornerstone of democracy and a nation governed by law, a personnel shortage would lead to the decline of the country and society," said Kumada, 56.

Seminars organized by the association feature prosecutors, lawyers, judges, and others involved in the criminal justice system, including police, prison and parole officers. These professionals give lectures on criminal procedures and the rewarding aspects of their jobs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]