Rally Held for Early Return of All Japanese Abductees in N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale rally was held in Tokyo on Saturday to seek the immediate return home of all Japanese abductees in North Korea.

Relatives of those abducted to North Korea decades ago said they wish all victims will come back to Japan all at once while their parents are alive.

The event, organized by entities such as an association of families of abduction victims, was attended by about 800 people, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"We will never give up," said Takuya Yokota, 57, head of the association and younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted in 1977 at the age of 13. He called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to release all abductees to "chart a bright future for both countries."

"My cheerful and kind daughter disappeared like smoke at the usual corner (of the street)," Megumi's 90-year-old mother, Sakie, said. "I don't know anything about her now. Please help me."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]