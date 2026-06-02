Japanese Singer Yoichi Sugawara Dies at 92

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer Yoichi Sugawara, known for his hit "Kyo de Owakare," died of malignant lymphoma at a Tokyo hospital Sunday morning. He was 92.

Sugawara, from Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, studied vocal music at the Kunitachi College of Music and debuted as a tango singer in 1958.

"Shiritakunaino," a Japanese version of a foreign song whose Japanese lyrics were written by the late lyricist Rei Nakanishi, became a hit in 1967, while "Kyo de Owakare" earned him the Japan Record Award grand prix in 1970.

Sugawara appeared 22 consecutive times on "Kohaku Uta Gassen," a year-end music contest broadcast by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, between 1967 and 1988.

At a concert in April this year, he performed 11 songs, including his signature tracks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]