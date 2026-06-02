Typhoon Jangmi to Approach Central, Eastern Japan on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Jangmi is expected to approach Japan's Tokai central region Wednesday morning and the Kanto eastern region in the afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

The sixth typhoon of the year approached the southern part of the Kyushu southwestern region on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to windstorms and high waves, the agency urged caution against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers due to heavy rain.

The typhoon is forecast to move eastward over the Kanto region after Wednesday night and transition into an extratropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon.

In the city of Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, an urgent flood warning, the second-highest level in the five-tier alert system, was issued on Tuesday afternoon for the Hiroto and Sakatani rivers. In response, the Nichinan city government issued an evacuation order.

This marked the first issuance of an urgent warning since the agency revamped the alert system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]