Japan 2025 Births Hit Record Low of 671,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of babies born to Japanese citizens in Japan fell by 14,937 from the previous year to 671,236 in 2025, hitting a record low since statistics became available in 1899, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The annual number hit a record low for the 10th consecutive year.

The total fertility rate, which indicates the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, also fell to a record low, at 1.14.

While intensively implementing countermeasures under its child future strategy, the government launched the Population Strategy Headquarters in November last year to serve as a control tower to deal with population decline.

Even so, the declining birthrate is progressing about 15 years faster than projections from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]