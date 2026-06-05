Japan Court Recognizes AI-Created Naked Girl Images as Child Porn

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court has sentenced a former elementary school teacher to three years and six months in prison for possessing naked images of girls created by generative artificial intelligence, among other acts, in violation of the law against child prostitution and pornography.

The sentence issued by Nagoya District Court to Shota Suito, 35, on Thursday marked the first case in Japan in which the law has been applied to the possession of AI-generated sexual deepfakes.

Public prosecutors had demanded a six-year prison sentence for Suito.

Suito, a former teacher at a municipal school in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, was a member of a group of seven elementary and junior high school teachers who are believed to have shared secretly filmed images of girls on social media.

Takaaki Matsumoto, a judge at the court, recognized that the naked images of girls possessed by Suito were created on an AI-using image-editing website based on photos of students that were sent to another member of the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]