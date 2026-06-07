Japan, S. Korea Hold 1st Search and Rescue Exercise in 8 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force and the South Korean navy conducted their first search and rescue exercise in over eight years on Sunday.

The two sides began holding the joint exercise in 1999. It previously took place in December 2017 and was suspended amid bilateral tensions after a South Korean naval vessel directed its fire control radar at an MSDF plane in 2018.

In January, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, met in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and agreed to resume the exercise. The two ministers met again in May and confirmed a plan to hold the exercise in June.

The exercise aims to confirm search and rescue procedures at sea as part of the two countries’ humanitarian cooperation efforts.

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