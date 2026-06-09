Japan to Discuss Victims' Involvement in Criminal Proceedings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Tuesday that he will ask an advisory panel on Monday to consider ways to get crime victims and bereaved families more involved in criminal proceedings.

The Legislative Council will discuss whether to allow such people to attend pretrial procedures aimed at helping narrow down issues and whether to expand the scope of crimes subject to the victim participation system, which allows victims to directly express their opinions in court.

Hiraguchi said at a press conference that he hopes that the council "will hold fulfilling discussions and come up with a proposal as soon as possible."

There is no legal provision that allows victims to participate in or observe pretrial procedures involving courts, prosecutors and defense lawyers.

If victims wish to participate, prosecutors ask the court to give approval after considering their reasons and possible harmful effects, but very few cases are approved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]