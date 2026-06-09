Japan's Hayabusa2 to Observe Asteroid Torifune during July 5 Flyby

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Tuesday that its Hayabusa2 unmanned probe will observe asteroid Torifune at around at 6:30 p.m. on July 5, as the explorer makes a high-speed flyby.

Since dropping on Earth a capsule containing sand and other samples from asteroid Ryugu in December 2020, Hayabusa2 has been on an extended mission to reach a new exploration target, asteroid 1998 KY 26, in July 2031.

As part of the mission, the probe will try to photograph Torifune from a distance of 1 kilometer or less as it passes by at a speed of 5 kilometers per second, JAXA said.

By controlling the trajectory of Hayabusa2 with high precision to bring it as close as possible to Torifune, JAXA also aims to test technology that could help alter the trajectory of an asteroid on a potential collision course with Earth.

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