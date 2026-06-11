Japan Police Seek Cooperation from Biz over Lone Offenders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency instructed the country's 47 prefectural police departments Thursday to set up cooperative frameworks with rental storage and parcel delivery businesses to fight lone offender terrorism.

The NPA hopes to collect information from the industries to detect signs of individuals making firearms or explosives alone, including unusual smells and noises, in order to prevent terrorist attacks by lone offenders, who commit such crimes without belonging to any specific organization.

Rental storage facilities, including self-storage units and rental containers, can be used as a place to store gunpowder or as a workshop to make dangerous goods.

The agency asked rental storage service providers to inform police if they detect suspicious people, goods or noise through patrols by facility managers or reports from customers.

To the parcel delivery industry, the agency made a request that delivery companies report to police if they find anything suspicious about parcels and delivery addresses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]