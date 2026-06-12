Japan Successfully Launches H3 Rocket

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, successfully launched an H3 rocket on Friday morning, after an unsuccessful launch attempt last December.

The H3 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 9:53 a.m.

The sixth H3 rocket is carrying six small satellites developed by universities and other organizations, as well as performance testing equipment.

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