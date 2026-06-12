Japanese Actress Tamao Nakamura Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Tamao Nakamura, known for her roles in historical movies and her unique character in television variety shows, died of pneumonia Tuesday. She was 86.

Born to a family of kabuki actors in 1939, Nakamura, whose real name was Tamao Okumura, made her film debut in 1953.

The following year, she signed an exclusive contract with now-defunct major film company Daiei and appeared in many historical films.

From the mid-1960s, Nakamura, a native of the western Japan city of Kyoto, mainly acted in TV dramas and performed on stages.

In the 1990s, she increasingly appeared on TV variety shows and became popular for her innocent character.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]