Robot to Support Grape Cultivation Demonstrated in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--A multifunctional robot designed to help with automated cultivation of Shine Muscat grapes, a luxury variety, was demonstrated at an experimental fruit farm in the city of Yamanashi in the namesake prefecture in central Japan on Friday.

The self-propelled four-wheel robot, being developed by the University of Yamanashi and others, measures about 120 centimeters in length and about 90 centimeters in width. Its arm attachments are changed depending on the type of tasks.

In the day's demonstration, the robot showed how it conducts thinning operations on Shine Muscat bunches.

After grape bunches were scanned with a 360-degree camera mounted on an arm, artificial intelligence installed in the robot determined which fruit to remove, and the robot used a gripper to remove grapes out of bunches.

It took three minutes to thin a bunch, while experienced workers can finish the task in a minute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]