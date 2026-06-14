Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive in Netherlands

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam on Saturday evening after leaving Japan aboard a government aircraft for an official visit to the Netherlands and Belgium.

This is their first trip to the Netherlands since 2013.

After disembarking from the government aircraft, the Imperial couple shook hands with members of the Dutch royal family and government officials. The couple then left for Het Oude Loo, a castle used as a royal villa, where they will stay until Tuesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the couple stayed at the villa to rest 20 years ago, and they spoke of fond memories of their time there.

On Wednesday, the couple will attend a welcoming ceremony and a banquet hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and lay flowers at a war memorial. During their stay, the couple will also visit a water-related research facility and a children's cancer center.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]