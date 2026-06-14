TV Personality Bobby Ologun Held for Alleged Sexual Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Chiba prefectural police arrested television personality Bobby Ologun on Sunday on suspicion of nonconsensual sexual intercourse with a female acquaintance.

Ologun, 60, whose real name is Bobby Konda, has denied the allegations. "The facts are completely different," he was quoted as telling investigators.

He is suspected of sexually assaulting the woman at a house in the prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, around 4 to 6 p.m. April 21.

According to the police, the woman entered the house alone with Ologun after being called by him, and then she was assaulted.

On the following day, she consulted with authorities. Ologun was identified as the suspect through investigations, including security camera footage checks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]