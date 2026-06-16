Japan Calls for Proper Use of Diabetes Drug Mounjaro
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Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry Tuesday called on medical institutions nationwide to ensure the proper use of diabetes drug Mounjaro, warning against its use for weight loss and other nonapproved purposes.
In a notice to medical institutions, sent through prefectural governments, the ministry said such use could lead to unexpected health hazards. It also posted a warning to the public on social media.
“We’ll take necessary measures to prevent health problems,” health minister Kenichiro Ueno told a press conference.
Mounjaro is approved in Japan as a treatment for type 2 diabetes under the public health insurance system.
However, some medical institutions prescribe the drug for off-label cosmetic and weight-loss purposes under private medical care not covered by the public insurance. In addition, some people sell the drug via social media without permission.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]