Japan Calls for Proper Use of Diabetes Drug Mounjaro

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry Tuesday called on medical institutions nationwide to ensure the proper use of diabetes drug Mounjaro, warning against its use for weight loss and other nonapproved purposes.

In a notice to medical institutions, sent through prefectural governments, the ministry said such use could lead to unexpected health hazards. It also posted a warning to the public on social media.

“We’ll take necessary measures to prevent health problems,” health minister Kenichiro Ueno told a press conference.

Mounjaro is approved in Japan as a treatment for type 2 diabetes under the public health insurance system.

However, some medical institutions prescribe the drug for off-label cosmetic and weight-loss purposes under private medical care not covered by the public insurance. In addition, some people sell the drug via social media without permission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]