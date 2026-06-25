Japan to Review Elderly Driving Test after Higher Accident Rate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday it will begin reviewing a mandatory driving skills test for drivers aged 75 or older with a history of traffic violations after a follow-up study found them more prone to accidents.

The rate of accidents caused by drivers who took the test was 2.8 times the level recorded for those who were not subject to it, according to the study released by the NPA the same day.

Citing concerns that the test may not be functioning effectively, the NPA has begun re-examining its contents. The agency will establish an expert panel to discuss possible reforms and compile a report as early as August.

“We will continuously review the test system to ensure it can accurately identify drivers who may pose a risk to traffic safety,” an NPA official said.

The driving skills test was introduced in 2022 with the aim of preventing accidents by assessing the decline in physical functions among elderly drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]