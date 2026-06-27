Strong Quake Hits Yamanashi Pref.; No Abnormalities at Mt. Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck the central Japan prefecture of Yamanashi on Friday night, measuring lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the town of Fujikawaguchiko.

Following the quake, no abnormalities were reported in Mount Fuji's volcanic activity or at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka nuclear power plant in neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a hurriedly arranged press conference.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred around 10:29 p.m. at a depth of about 20 kilometers in the Fuji Five Lakes area in Yamanashi at the foot of Japan's tallest mountain. The temblor had an estimated magnitude of 5.6.

In response to the major quake, the government set up an emergency response office at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that the government will make every effort in responding to the quake while prioritizing human lives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]