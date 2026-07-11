JAXA Successfully Lands Test Rocket for Future Reuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, successfully landed a small test rocket on Saturday, with the goal of reusing rockets in the future.

At its Noshiro testing center in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the RV-X test rocket slowly landed after rising about 11 meters and moving horizontally while maintaining a vertical position during its 40-second flight.

JAXA found no major issues with the test rocket after the landing. The agency will analyze data gathered from the flight test.

"We completed the test flight properly and obtained data that we had wanted," JAXA research and development manager Takashi Ito said at a press conference. "We're relieved after (the test rocket) properly took off and landed."

The 7.3-meter-long, 1.8-meter-diameter test rocket, which uses liquid hydrogen fuel, is a prototype of the reusable first stage of future large rockets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]