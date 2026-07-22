Over 10,000 in Japan Rushed to Hospital for Heatstroke in Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday that 10,857 people were transported to hospitals by ambulance for heatstroke in Japan in the week through Sunday, up 2.4 times from the preceding week.

The weekly number exceeded 10,000 for the first time since surveys for this year began on May 1. "It's not an exaggeration to say it's a disaster," an agency official said of the recent extreme heat.

Among those rushed to hospital, 6,734 were aged 65 or older, accounting for more than 60 pct of the total. Fourteen people died while 321 had severe symptoms requiring hospitalization for at least three weeks.

Of the total, 4,523 people suffered heatstroke at residences, the most common location where cases occurred.

Temperatures have soared across the country since the start of this month, with many locations recording maximum daily readings of 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]