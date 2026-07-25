Temperatures Hit 40 Degrees in Japan for Record 5th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures in Japan reached 40 degrees Celsius or higher for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, the longest such streak in the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Under the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, all four prefectures in the Tokai central region--Shizuoka, Gifu, Mie and Aichi--recorded a "kokushobi," or a brutally hot day, a term introduced in April for days when temperatures reach 40 degrees or higher.

In Gifu, the mercury hit 40.8 degrees and 40.7 degrees in the cities of Mino and Tajimi, respectively.

The Mie city of Kuwana logged 40.6 degrees, Chuo Ward in the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu, 40.3 degrees, and the Aichi city of Toyota, 40.0 degrees.

The city of Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, northeast of Shizuoka, also logged 40.0 degrees, becoming the first location outside of the Tokai region to register a kokushobi this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]