Japan Sets No Cap on Investment for FY '27 Budget Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The government Thursday adopted budget request guidelines for fiscal 2027 featuring a new investment quota with no caps on the amounts that can be requested.

The guidelines also called for ending the government's reliance on supplementary budgets and including recurring measures in the regular budget.

The total amount of budget requests from government agencies is therefore estimated to exceed the record high of 122 trillion yen sought for fiscal 2026.

Budget request guidelines are rules that government agencies follow when submitting their budget requests to the Finance Ministry. The latest guidelines are the first that have been compiled under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

Budget requests will be submitted to the ministry by the end of August. The government will draw up a draft budget for fiscal 2027 by year-end, based on the results of the ministry's examination of the requests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]