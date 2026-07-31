Vietnamese Men Nabbed in Japan over Illegal E-Bike Conversions

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural police have arrested two Vietnamese men for allegedly converting electric-assist bicycles into throttle-equipped electric mopeds that require a driver's license, in violation of the road traffic law.

The two suspects had accepted orders for about 170 such conversions over the past three years after soliciting customers through social media, generating about 4 million yen in revenue, the police said Friday.

The suspects, including company employee Nguyen Thanh Tai, 27, have admitted to the allegations, telling investigators they wanted to earn more money for living expenses and remittances to their families.

Specifically, they are suspected of conspiring with three Vietnamese women between January and February to fit three electric-assist bicycles with throttles that allowed them to run solely on motor power without pedaling.

The police referred the three women to prosecutors for allegedly riding the modified bicycles in violation of the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]