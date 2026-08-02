Japan's Princess Aiko Visits Ise Jingu

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday.

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, observed traditional ceremonies related to the Shikinen Sengu, a ritual held once every 20 years to rebuild the shrine's buildings, with the next renewal scheduled for 2033.

In the morning, Princess Aiko, dressed in a long white dress, paid her respects at the Geku outer shrine and the Naiku inner shrine. In the afternoon, she observed the "Kawabiki" ceremony, in which a large crowd works together to transport timber designated for the Shikinen Sengu from the river.

The princess also participated in the "Okihiki" ceremony, in which sacred timber that had been hauled onto land was pulled into the Naiku shrine. Wearing a white "happi" short coat, she pulled a rope with a smile in time with "Enya" chants by local residents and others.

After visiting a museum displaying historical materials related to Ise Jingu, she returned to Tokyo on Sunday night.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]