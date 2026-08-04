Kioxia Ordered to Pay 229 M. Dlrs in Patent Damages in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. federal district court in Texas has ordered two units of Kioxia Holdings Corp. to pay about 229 million dollars in damages for infringing on a patent held by U.S. satellite communications company Viasat Inc.

The Japanese memory chipmaker said in a statement on Monday that it will "continue to pursue all legal avenues available," including filing an appeal.

The company added that it had booked about 229 million dollars in losses on litigation in the quarter ended in June.

A jury in Texas found on July 16 that Kioxia Corp., a unit of Kioxia Holdings, and its U.S. subsidiary, Kioxia America Inc., had infringed on Viasat's patent and awarded the damages.

Viasat filed the lawsuit in November 2021, alleging that Kioxia manufactured and sold products in the United States that violated its patent related to error-correction technology for memory chips.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]