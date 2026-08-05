South Korean A-Bomb Victims Remembered in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Hiroshima on Wednesday for South Korean victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city in the closing days of World War II, hosted by a group of South Koreans living in Japan.

Organized by the Hiroshima regional branch of the Korean Residents Union in Japan, known as Mindan, the 57th such event took place at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima the day before the anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945 bombing.

In a speech, Kim Ki-sung, head of the Hiroshima branch, highlighted the responsibility to pass on the history of South Korean atomic bombing victims to future generations.

Kim said that nuclear weapons abolition and lasting peace can be achieved through continued efforts to convey the cruelty of nuclear arms and the preciousness of peace.

Of the approximately 250 attendees, 25 were bereaved family members and survivors living in South Korea, along with executives from the union's central headquarters and officials from the Overseas Koreans Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]