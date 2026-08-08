Prince Hisahito Helps Make Breakfast at Nippon Scout Jamboree

Newsfrom Japan

Jinsekikogen, Hiroshima Pref., Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito, the son of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, took part in preparing breakfast Saturday morning during the Nippon Scout Jamboree event in the town of Jinsekikogen in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

The prince, who stayed the night at a tent he set up himself at the venue of the jamboree, the biggest boy scout event in Japan, began making breakfast around 6:30 a.m. He smiled and chatted with other participants around his age as he cut white radishes and carrots with a knife for "tonjiru" pork miso soup and other dishes.

He hit it off with them, asking if he should stir the vegetables more while frying them. They ate together once the dishes were completed.

Prince Hisahito later engaged in cutting a log with a saw and playing a game using a sheet with holes and a ball.

He is scheduled to visit the Hiroshima Prefectural Museum of History in the city of Fukuyama in the afternoon before returning to Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]