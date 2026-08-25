Japan Govt Sets Recommended Specs for Bear Repellent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Environment Ministry on Tuesday released for the first time a set of recommended specifications for bear deterrent sprays, including a minimum spray time of six seconds and a spraying distance of 7.5 meters or more.

The recommendations also include a benchmark of 1-2 pct for the concentration of active ingredients including capsaicin, as well as safety features, such as allowing users to determine the spray direction by touch, preventing accidental discharge and displaying use-by dates.

The ministry hopes that they will be used as a reference by companies for repellent development and by consumers for product choices.

Human casualties from bear attacks have been increasing in recent years, heightening interest in deterrent sprays, according to the ministry.

There is no uniform standard for such products, however, and some on sale now are believed to have only limited effects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]