Hokkaido Univ. Graduate Student Dies after Hydrofluoric Acid Exposure

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Hokkaido University graduate student in his 20s died after being exposed to hydrofluoric acid at a facility belonging to the Faculty of Science of the university in Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the university called for an ambulance, reporting that students had been exposed to chemicals. According to the university and other sources, three male students in their 20s were taken to hospital, and one of them died.

The university said that the deceased graduate student was splashed with hydrofluoric acid. Another graduate student and an undergraduate student who assisted in the rescue were also injured, but their injuries were reported to be minor.

Hydrofluoric acid is a highly corrosive toxic substance that can cause severe pain when it comes into contact with the skin.

"We take very seriously this tragic accident that claimed the life of a student," the university said in a statement, adding that it will work with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the accident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]