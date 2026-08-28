1st-Half Births in Japan Rise for 1st Time in 11 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of births in Japan rose in the first half of the year for the first time in 11 years, health ministry data showed Friday in a sign that the figure's rapid decline is ending.

The preliminary data showed that the number of births in the January-June period edged up by 2,788, or 0.8 pct, from a year before to 342,068, still below 400,000 for the fifth consecutive year. The rise may have reflected increases in marriages in 2024-2025.

The number of births by Japanese nationals in Japan stood at 671,236 in 2025, marking a record low for the 10th straight year, according to data released in June. The size of decrease shrank to 2.2 pct from around 5 pct since 2022, however.

The number of marriages grew by 418 to 238,979 in the first six months of the year, while that of divorces fell by 3,578 to 90,177.

Deaths totaled 778,982. The natural decrease in the population, or the number of deaths minus that of births, was 436,914.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]