Japan Spends Record 15.3 T. Yen in July-Aug. Forex Interventions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities spent 15,399.3 billion yen in foreign exchange market interventions from July 30 to Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The figure marked the largest-ever monthly amount spent on yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions.

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan conducted the interventions to curb the historic weakening of the yen.

It marked the first series of yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions in about three months, following actions taken during Japan's Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May. Japan spent a total of 11,734.9 billion yen in the previous interventions.

The cumulative amount of foreign exchange intervention operations this year has exceeded 27 trillion yen, surpassing the previous annual record of about 15 trillion yen set in 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]