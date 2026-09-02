Matchmaking Events for People with Same Surname Emerge in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--As Japan has been slow to introduce a system that allows married couples to have different surnames, matchmaking events for people with the same surname have emerged as a hack for circumventing surname changes upon marriage under the country's rules.

Since March, Asuniwa, an organization that advocates for a selective dual surname system, and major matchmaking services provider IBJ Inc. have been jointly organizing such events. The surname participants must have differs for each event.

Four events were held in Tokyo by the end of May, with a total of some 50 people in their 20s to 30s taking part. In June, the first online event drew 14 participants with the surname Suzuki from across the country, according to the organizers.

Responses from participants have been positive, with one saying they enjoyed talking about similar experiences from having a very common surname.

However, it is difficult to organize events for people with uncommon surnames.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]