Japan Crown Prince Visits 2 Hospitals in Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino on Tuesday visited two hospitals in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake in late July, offering words of encouragement to staff workers at the institutions.

The Crown Prince visited Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital in the city of Kumamoto, the capital of the prefecture, and Saiseikai Misumi Hospital in the city of Uki, both operated by Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, which he heads.

He was the first Imperial Family member to visit the prefecture since the July 28 earthquake, which measured 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in Uki and upper 6, the second highest, in the prefectural capital.

Crown Prince Akishino arrived at Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital around 1:20 p.m. Staff officials of the hospital briefed him on conditions immediately after the 7.1-magnitude earthquake, according to its president, Koichi Nakao.

The Crown Prince met with four doctors and nurses whose homes or other property were damaged by the temblor, asking whether their families were safe and offering words of concern.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]