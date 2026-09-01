Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Attend Late Norway King's Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency and others are making arrangements for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit Norway to attend a funeral for the late King Harald V, it was learned Tuesday.

The funeral is set to take place at Oslo Cathedral in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Sept. 9. Harald V died at the age of 89 on Friday.

The funeral for King Olav V, the late king's father, who died in 1991, was attended by Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince.

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