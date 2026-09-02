Manga Artist Kurumada Says Ex-Manager, Others Embezzled 4.6 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Masami Kurumada said Wednesday that a former executive of three companies Kurumada heads, along with other individuals, allegedly embezzled about 4.6 billion yen.

The former executive also served as Kurumada's manager. Kurumada is best known as the creator of the popular manga series "Ring ni Kakero" and "Saint Seiya."

The three companies, including copyright management firm Kurumada Production, filed a lawsuit with Tokyo District Court the same day, seeking about 2,886 million yen in damages, excluding 1.8 billion yen that has been recovered.

"I couldn't believe it when it came to light," Kurumada told a press conference in Tokyo. "I feel helpless and frustrated knowing that there are people who would betray without hesitation the trust placed in them for their own personal gain."

According to the complaint and other sources, the former executive oversaw accounting operations and external negotiations for the three companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]