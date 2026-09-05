Kumamoto Quake Victims Begin Moving into Temporary Housing

Newsfrom Japan

Hikawa, Kumamoto Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Residents of the town of Hikawa in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, whose homes were damaged in a massive earthquake in late July began moving into emergency temporary housing Saturday.

A total of 20 makeshift housing units were built in the town, which experienced shaking of 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the 7.1-magnitude quake around 4:27 p.m. on July 28. They are the first temporary housing made available in the prefecture after the earthquake.

A ceremony to hand over keys to the housing units was held from around 9 a.m. Saturday, with Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura and Hikawa Mayor Kazuomi Fujimoto in attendance. Attendees observed a moment of silence for quake victims.

"We will do all we can for reconstruction so that all residents can regain their normal lives as soon as possible," Fujimoto said in an address. Kimura vowed to provide solid support in cooperation with the town.

Takahiro Miyagawa, 73, who received the keys on behalf of the new residents, had lived in a relative's house since the quake, which completely destroyed his home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]