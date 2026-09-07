Kumamoto Quake Causes Cancellation of Traditional Event

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A major earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture in July has caused the cancellation of the highlight of a festival in Yatsushiro, a city in the southwestern Japan prefecture, that dates back to the Edo period (1603-1868).

Yatsushiro Myokensai is the annual autumn festival of Yatsushiro Shrine, usually held in late November. It features the "shinko gyoretsu" parade of about 1,600 people wearing historical costumes, the gorgeously decorated "kasaboko" floats and the iconic huge doll of "kida," a mythical creature that combines a turtle and a snake.

The parade, which was among the Japanese festival events registered as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016, attracts about 150,000 spectators every year.

The July 28 quake did not inflict serious damage to the main building of the shrine, and floats stored in a city exhibition facility were unharmed. But a tower gate of the shrine collapsed, and the ground within the shrine precincts, the starting point of the parade, was uplifted.

The shrine and festival organizers discussed many times whether to carry out the festival. On Thursday, they decided to cancel the parade and festival-related events because many citizens, affected by the disaster, could not make proper preparations. In addition, it would be difficult to ensure the safety of spectators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]