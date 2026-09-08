Japan's Crown Prince, Crown Princess Leave for Norway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left for the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Tuesday morning to attend the funeral of the late King Harald V.

The couple departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport aboard a government plane. They are scheduled to return home on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Emperor Naruhito received an invitation to the funeral from the Norwegian royal family.

The funeral service will take place at Oslo Cathedral on Wednesday. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are expected to join the procession accompanying the coffin from the Royal Palace to the cathedral.

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