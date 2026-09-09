Tokyo Olympic Swimmer Gets Suspended Term for Dangerous Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court on Wednesday sentenced Tomoru Honda, a Japanese swimmer who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for dangerous driving resulting in injury.

According to the ruling, Honda, 24, was driving at speeds between 88 and 108 kilometers per hour on an ordinary road with a legal speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour when he crashed into an oncoming car around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 last year. The car's driver, in his 60s, was left with serious injuries including a fractured sternum.

In handing down the ruling, Judge Keita Nakajima said that Honda's driving at the time was "extremely dangerous and reckless" and that there was "no room for leniency" regarding the defendant's statement that he wanted to catch up with a car in front of him.

Still, the judge concluded that a suspended sentence was appropriate because Honda has already faced social consequences, including being barred from an international competition.

The judge then told Honda, "I hope that you will compete successfully again, and we can cheer for you."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]