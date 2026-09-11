Japan's Crown Princess Kiko Turns 60

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Princess Kiko, the wife of Crown Prince Akishino, turned 60 on Friday.

"I am grateful to have reached this day, and I hope that I can take on new activities," Crown Princess Kiko said in written responses to questions from the press.

She mourned the victims of recent natural disasters, including a major earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in July and torrential rains in many parts of the country, while wishing those affected well.

Regarding the revised Imperial House Law that was passed in July, the Crown Princess wrote, "I accept it as a matter of fact."

The revised law is aimed at securing a sufficient number of Imperial Family members by allowing the adoption of male paternal-line descendants of the 11 former Imperial Family branches into the family and enabling female members of the Imperial Family to retain their Imperial status after marriage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]