Crown Prince Akishino, Prince Hisahito Visit Disaster-Hit Area

Newsfrom Japan

Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his son, Prince Hisahito, visited a disaster-hit area in Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday.

They visited the Ruins of the Great East Japan Earthquake Kesennuma City Memorial Museum, which preserves and maintains the former school building of Kesennuma Koyo High School, which was damaged by the tsunami following the massive earthquake in March 2011.

This was Prince Hisahito's first visit to an area devastated by the 2011 disaster.

According to an aide, the visit was made at the wishes of both Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito to mark the 15th anniversary of the disaster.

In a third-floor classroom, a car that was swept away and overturned remains about 8 meters above ground level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]