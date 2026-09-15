Japan's Centenarian Population Tops 100,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of people aged 100 or over in Japan stood at 107,677 as of Sept. 1, topping 100,000 for the first time since statistics began in 1963, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The centenarian population hit a record high for the 56th consecutive year.

According to data based on the basic resident register, this year's figure was up by 7,914 from the previous year. Female centenarians came to 94,298, accounting for nearly 90 pct of the total.

"I'm pleased that so many people have been active for a long time," health minister Kenichiro Ueno said at a press conference Tuesday, adding, "It is also significant that many people, with a longer health span, are supporting society."

The number of people who are 100 or older per population of 100,000 stood at 87.51. By prefecture, Shimane logged 186.65, marking the highest figure for the 14th consecutive year, followed by Kochi's 169.52 and Tottori's 152.48.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]