Malware-Infected USB Brought in by GSDF Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Tuesday that a malware-infected USB memory stick used within the GSDF was brought in by a service member.

The GSDF also said it was unable to determine how the USB stick had been obtained.

In February last year, the GSDF confirmed that malware was detected on a USB memory stick that had been used at its Middle Army headquarters since April 2024.

The USB stick had been registered and used by the headquarters for work related to the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

The GSDF manages officially procured USB drives and other devices using a registry and strictly prohibits members from bringing in personal devices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]